Bethel Royals win at home against Augsburg Auggies

The Bethel Royals won the home game against the Augsburg Auggies 4-1 on Friday.

The visiting Auggies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Dylan Schneider. Fritz Belisle and Gavin Holland assisted.

The Royals tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Dylan Giorgio in the first period.

The Royals' Tyler Braccini took the lead in the first period.

Jack Bayless scored late in the second period, assisted by Jack Brown and Andrew Revering .

Caydon Meyer increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Justin Kelley and Dylan Giorgio.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.