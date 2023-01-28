Bethel Royals victorious against Saint Mary's Cardinals

The Bethel Royals defeated the Saint Mary's Cardinals 4-2 on Friday.

The Royals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Sam Wilhite scoring in the first period, assisted by Adam Bricker .

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Luke Posner found the back of the net, assisted by Dane Stoyanoff and Caydon Meyer .

The Royals increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Spencer Kring netted one, assisted by Jake Herter and Dylan Giorgio .

Jack Campion narrowed the gap to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Warner Young .

Ben Ward increased the lead to 4-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Jarrett Cammarata .

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 4-2 with 01.27 remaining of the third after a goal from Luke Ciolli , assisted by Kasyn Kruse .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Saint Mary's.