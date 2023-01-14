Bethel Royals beat Augsburg Auggies

The Bethel Royals won their home game against the Augsburg Auggies on Friday, ending 4-1.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Dylan Schneider. Fritz Belisle and Gavin Holland assisted.

The Royals tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Dylan Giorgio scored.

The Royals took the lead with a goal from Tyler Braccini in the first period.

Jack Bayless scored late in the second period, assisted by Jack Brown and Andrew Revering .

Caydon Meyer increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Justin Kelley and Dylan Giorgio.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Augsburg.