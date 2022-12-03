Ben Luedtke and Hunter Olson won the game for Concordia Cobbers against Hamline Pipers

The home-team Concordia Cobbers got a single-goal win the Hamline Pipers. The team won 2-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Cobbers took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Hunter Olson. Kevin Ness and Cole Lehmann assisted.

Ben Luedtke increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Jack Westlund and Braden Costello.

The Pipers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with 13 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Andrew Erwin, assisted by Bailey Sommers.

Next up:

The Cobbers play Gustavus away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST. The Pipers will face Finlandia at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.