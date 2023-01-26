ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | MIAC - Men's
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Augsburg coach Greg May describes vibe heading into Hockey Day Minnesota matchup

Greg May, a former Augsburg player and now head coach, talks about Division III hockey and how his team landed Friday night's game at Hockey Day Minnesota.

HDM GregMay.jpg
Augsburg men's hockey coach Greg May, middle, talks with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten, left, and Jess Myers on Thursday in White Bear Lake, Minn.
The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
January 26, 2023 01:54 PM
Share

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Augsburg men's hockey coach Greg May, who took over the program in 2021, talks about the changing landcape of Division III hockey and his team's matchup during Hockey Day Minnesota.

The Auggies face St. John's at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The Rink Live team of Mick Hatten and Jess Myers is at the venue for Minnesota Hockey Day on Thursday and visiting with various hockey notables as the event kicks off.

Check back to The Rink Live for more Hockey Day Minnesota content and check out our social media for more this week.

MORE HOCKEY DAY 2023 COVERAGE:
White Bear HDMpreview.jpg
High School
Finally, it’s White Bear Lake's time to shine for Hockey Day Minnesota
It took 17 years for the East Metro hockey hot bed to get center stage in the state’s premier hockey celebration
January 25, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Hockey Day MN 2023 w ice.jpg
High School
What to expect at Hockey Day Minnesota 2023
There will be music, food, and of course plenty of hockey, scattered throughout the weekend in White Bear Lake starting on Thursday.
January 25, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Ben-HanoHug
NCHC
Cory Thorson shares SCSU Frozen Four memories, how he got into coaching, helping SJU prepare for Hockey Day
Former Huskies forward Cory Thorson played a key role in helping the team reach its first Frozen Four in 2013. He joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast to discuss his career.
January 24, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Hockey Day Minnesota logo.jpg
Inside TRL
MIAC teams St. John's, Augsburg will play one another as part of Hockey Day Minnesota
Auggies, Johnnies will play at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 27 in White Bear Township
August 05, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Warroad Water Tower.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Long wait is over, Warroad lands Hockey Day Minnesota for 2024
The annual one-day celebration of hockey in the state will be coming to one of the northernmost communities in the state in early 2024, as officials from the Minnesota Wild announced the awarding of Hockey Day Minnesota to Hockeytown USA.
July 30, 2022 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
hdm 2023 logo.jpg
Inside TRL
Jon Anderson discusses helping put together 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota event for White Bear area
The former White Bear Lake High School and University of Minnesota forward is one of the organizers for the 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota event that will take place in White Bear Township. Anderson also talks about his playing career with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
July 22, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Hockey Day Minnesota 2023.jpg
Minnesota Hockey
For 2023, Hockey Day Minnesota will find a home in White Bear Lake
Once again, the festivities will feature several days of events and culminate with a day-long broadcast on Bally Sports North.
January 23, 2022 09:54 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live

Related Topics: HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2023
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources and which require little or no additional reporting. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next