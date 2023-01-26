Augsburg coach Greg May describes vibe heading into Hockey Day Minnesota matchup

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Augsburg men's hockey coach Greg May, who took over the program in 2021, talks about the changing landcape of Division III hockey and his team's matchup during Hockey Day Minnesota.

The Auggies face St. John's at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The Rink Live team of Mick Hatten and Jess Myers is at the venue for Minnesota Hockey Day on Thursday and visiting with various hockey notables as the event kicks off.

Check back to The Rink Live for more Hockey Day Minnesota content and check out our social media for more this week.