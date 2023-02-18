Augsburg Auggies' winning streak broken by St. Scholastica Saints

The Augsburg Auggies have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the St. Scholastica Saints, Augsburg was on a run of five straight wins. But, Friday's game finished 5-5 and the winning streak was ended.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Dylan Schneider. Gavin Holland and Jarod Blackowiak assisted.

The Saints tied it up 1-1 late into the first when Tristan Shewchuk scored, assisted by Nathan Adrian and Braeden Holcomb .

The Auggies scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.

The Saints tied the score 5-5 with 01.15 remaining of the third period after a goal from Carsen Richels , assisted by Arkhip Ledenkov and Nathan Adrian.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.