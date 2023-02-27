Sponsored By
Men's College MIAC - Men's

Augsburg Auggies win knock out game against Saint John's Johnnies

The Augsburg Auggies might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Saint John's Johnnies. With a final score of 3-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 26, 2023 10:05 PM

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Auggies took the lead when Vincent Weis scored assisted by Jarod Blackowiak.

Halfway through, Austin Dollimer scored a goal, assisted by Gavin Holland, making the score 2-0.

Max Borst narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jackson Sabo and Peter Tabor.

Austin Dollimer increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Fritz Belisle and Mason Palmer.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
