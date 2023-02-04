Augsburg Auggies win 4-3 at home against Concordia Cobbers

The Augsburg Auggies broke a tie game, winning 4-3 at home over the Concordia Cobbers on Friday.

The visiting Cobbers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kevin Ness. Joe Harguindeguy and I. Henkemeyer-Howe assisted.

The Auggies tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Jarod Blackowiak in the first period, assisted by Logan Kons and Mason Palmer.

The Auggies took the lead in the middle of the first when Fritz Belisle scored, assisted by Grant Reichenbacher and Vincent Weis.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Auggies led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Augsburg.