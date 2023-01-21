Augsburg Auggies win 4-1 on the road against Gustavus Golden Gusties

The Augsburg Auggies won on the road on Friday, handing the Gustavus Golden Gusties a defeat 4-1.

The visiting Auggies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Logan Kons. Michael Ferrandino and Daniel Chladek assisted.

The Gusties tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Nate Stone found the back of the net, assisted by Christian Miller and Nick Mountain.

Late, Nick Woodward scored a goal, assisted by Austin Dollimer, making the score 2-1.

Jake Osiecki then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Erik Palmqvist and Austin Dollimer assisted.

Michael Redmon increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jarod Blackowiak and Vincent Weis.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.