Augsburg Auggies score twice in the third to beat Saint John's Johnnies

The Augsburg Auggies defeated the Saint John's Johnnies 6-5. The game was tied after two periods, but Augsburg pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gavin Holland. Austin Dollimer and Jarod Blackowiak assisted.

The Johnnies' Max Borst tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Jack Olsen and Jack Johnson.

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.

The Auggies took the lead, after only 23 seconds into the third period when Jarod Blackowiak found the back of the net again.

Dylan Schneider increased the lead to 6-4 six minutes later, assisted by Jarod Blackowiak.

Matt DeRosa narrowed the gap to 6-5 three minutes later, assisted by Rob Christy and Mason Campbell.

Next games:

The Johnnies host the Saint Mary's Cardinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. The Auggies will face Concordia at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.