Men's College | MIAC - Men's

Augsburg Auggies pull ahead in the third to defeat Bethel Royals

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 15, 2023 11:02 AM
The Augsburg Auggies were victorious at home against the Bethel Royals. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Augsburg pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-2.

Augsburg's Gavin Holland scored the game-winning goal.

The Auggies have now won five straight home games.

Next up:

Next up, the Auggies face Gustavus at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals take on Concordia at home at 7 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on on Friday.