Augsburg Auggies pull ahead in the third to defeat Bethel Royals

The Augsburg Auggies were victorious at home against the Bethel Royals. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Augsburg pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-2.

Augsburg's Gavin Holland scored the game-winning goal.

The Auggies have now won five straight home games.

Next up, the Auggies face Gustavus at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals take on Concordia at home at 7 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on on Friday.