Augsburg Auggies dig deep in the third to win against Saint John's Johnnies

The Saint John's Johnnies and the visiting Augsburg Auggies were tied going into the third, but Augsburg pulled away for a 6-5 victory in game action.

The Auggies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gavin Holland. Austin Dollimer and Jarod Blackowiak assisted.

The Johnnies' Max Borst tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Jack Olsen and Jack Johnson.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.

The Auggies took the lead, after only 23 seconds into the third period when Jarod Blackowiak scored again.

Dylan Schneider increased the lead to 6-4 six minutes later, assisted by Jarod Blackowiak.

Matt DeRosa narrowed the gap to 6-5 three minutes later, assisted by Rob Christy and Mason Campbell.

Next up:

The Johnnies play Saint Mary's away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. The Auggies will face Concordia at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.