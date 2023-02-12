Augsburg Auggies dig deep in the third to win against Hamline Pipers

The Augsburg Auggies and the visiting Hamline Pipers were tied going into the third, but Augsburg pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Carson Simon. Jackson Wille and Brandon Bissett assisted.

Jarod Blackowiak scored early in the second period, assisted by Vincent Weis and Austin Dollimer.

The Auggies took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Jarod Blackowiak netted one yet again, assisted by Gavin Holland and Fritz Belisle.

The Auggies increased the lead to 3-1, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Daniel Chladek found the back of the net, assisted by Peyton Hanson.

Erik Palmqvist increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third, assisted by Daniel Chladek and Logan Kons.

Carson Simon narrowed the gap to 4-2 one minute later.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Auggies.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Auggies will host St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. CST and the Pipers will host Bethel at 7 p.m. CST.