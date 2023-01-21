Augsburg Auggies beat Gustavus Golden Gusties

The Augsburg Auggies won their road game against the Gustavus Golden Gusties on Friday, ending 4-1.

The Auggies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Logan Kons. Michael Ferrandino and Daniel Chladek assisted.

The Gusties tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Nate Stone scored, assisted by Christian Miller and Nick Mountain.

The Auggies made it 2-1 with a goal from Nick Woodward.

Jake Osiecki then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Erik Palmqvist and Austin Dollimer assisted.

Michael Redmon increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jarod Blackowiak and Vincent Weis.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Augsburg.