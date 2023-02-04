Augsburg Auggies beat Concordia Cobbers in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Augsburg Auggies won 4-3 at home against the Concordia Cobbers on Friday.

The Cobbers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kevin Ness. Joe Harguindeguy and I. Henkemeyer-Howe assisted.

The Auggies' Jarod Blackowiak tied the game in the first period, assisted by Logan Kons and Mason Palmer.

The Auggies' Fritz Belisle took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Grant Reichenbacher and Vincent Weis.

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Auggies.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Augsburg.