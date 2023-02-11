After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for St. Scholastica Saints

The game between the home team St. Scholastica Saints and the visiting Saint Mary's Cardinals finished 7-4. The result means that St. Scholastica's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 6-4, after only 50 seconds into the third period when Brady Lindauer netted one yet again, assisted by Jackson Nauss .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 7-4 with 11 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Brady Lindauer, assisted by Laudon Poellinger .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.