After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for St. Scholastica Saints
The game between the home team St. Scholastica Saints and the visiting Saint Mary's Cardinals finished 7-4. The result means that St. Scholastica's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Friday.
The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.
The Cardinals increased the lead to 6-4, after only 50 seconds into the third period when Brady Lindauer netted one yet again, assisted by Jackson Nauss .
The Cardinals increased the lead to 7-4 with 11 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Brady Lindauer, assisted by Laudon Poellinger .
Coming up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.