After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Saint Mary's Cardinals

The game between the home team UW-Eau Claire Blugolds and the visiting Saint Mary's Cardinals finished 4-1. The result means that Saint Mary's' run of six straight wins has come to an end on Saturday.

The Cardinals opened strong, right after the puck drop with Thomas Magnavite scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Laudon Poellinger and Warner Young .

Quinn Green scored late into the second period, assisted by Ryan Green and Willy Stauber.

Ryan Green took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Quinn Green and Willy Stauber.

Jordan Randall increased the lead to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Blake Kryska and Willy Stauber.

Blake Kryska increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later.

Next up:

On Friday, the Blugolds face Hamline at 7 p.m. CST and the Cardinals take on St. Olaf on the road at 7 p.m. CST.