After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Augsburg Auggies

The game between the home team St. Olaf Oles and the visiting Augsburg Auggies finished 4-3. The result means that Augsburg's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Saturday.

St. Olaf's Jonathan Young scored the game-winning goal.

The Auggies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Austin Dollimer. Logan Kons and Fritz Belisle assisted.

The Auggies increased the lead to 2-0, after only 47 seconds into the second period when Grant Reichenbacher scored, assisted by Fritz Belisle and Mason Palmer.

The Oles narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Troy Bowditch , assisted by Tyler Cooper and Parker Casey .

The Oles tied the score 2-2, after only 44 seconds into the third period when Connor Kalthoff beat the goalie, assisted by Jonathan Panisa and Tyler Cooper.

Austin Dollimer took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Fritz Belisle and Michael Ferrandino.

Jonathan Young tied the game 3-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Connor Kalthoff.

Jonathan Young took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Troy Bowditch.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Oles will host the Raiders at 8 p.m. CST, and the Auggies will visit the Green Knights at 7 p.m. CST.