After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Augsburg Auggies

The game between the home team Augsburg Auggies and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints finished 5-5. The result means that Augsburg's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

The Auggies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Dylan Schneider. Gavin Holland and Jarod Blackowiak assisted.

The Saints tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Tristan Shewchuk late in the first, assisted by Nathan Adrian and Braeden Holcomb .

The second period ended with a 5-4 lead for the Auggies.

The Saints tied the score 5-5 with 01.15 remaining of the third period after a goal from Carsen Richels , assisted by Arkhip Ledenkov and Nathan Adrian.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in St. Scholastica.