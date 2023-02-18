Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Men's College MIAC - Men's

After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Augsburg Auggies

The game between the home team Augsburg Auggies and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints finished 5-5. The result means that Augsburg's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

img_500253978_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 09:50 PM

The game between the home team Augsburg Auggies and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints finished 5-5. The result means that Augsburg's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

The Auggies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Dylan Schneider. Gavin Holland and Jarod Blackowiak assisted.

The Saints tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Tristan Shewchuk late in the first, assisted by Nathan Adrian and Braeden Holcomb .

The second period ended with a 5-4 lead for the Auggies.

The Saints tied the score 5-5 with 01.15 remaining of the third period after a goal from Carsen Richels , assisted by Arkhip Ledenkov and Nathan Adrian.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in St. Scholastica.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.