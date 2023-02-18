After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Augsburg Auggies
The game between the home team Augsburg Auggies and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints finished 5-5. The result means that Augsburg's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Friday.
The Auggies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Dylan Schneider. Gavin Holland and Jarod Blackowiak assisted.
The Saints tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Tristan Shewchuk late in the first, assisted by Nathan Adrian and Braeden Holcomb .
The second period ended with a 5-4 lead for the Auggies.
The Saints tied the score 5-5 with 01.15 remaining of the third period after a goal from Carsen Richels , assisted by Arkhip Ledenkov and Nathan Adrian.
Next up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in St. Scholastica.