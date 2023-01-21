Men's College | MIAC - Men's

A win at last for Concordia Cobbers

The Concordia Cobbers have ended their unfortunate run of five straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Bethel Royals. The game finished 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 20, 2023 09:19 PM
Concordia's Joe Harguindeguy scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kevin Ness. Cole Lehmann and Caden Triggs assisted.

The Royals tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Tyler Braccini scored, assisted by Braeden Bartoo and Dane Stoyanoff .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Cobbers.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.

