Men's College | MIAC - Men's

1-0 win for Augsburg Auggies over Concordia Cobbers – Jarod Blackowiak was the hero

The Augsburg Auggies won their home game against the Concordia Cobbers 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Jarod Blackowiak in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

img_500241908_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 04:27 PM
Augsburg's Jarod Blackowiak scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Auggies took the lead when Jarod Blackowiak scored.

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Auggies will face Hamline on the road at 7 p.m. CST, while the Cobbers host Gustavus at 7 p.m. CST.

