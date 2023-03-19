Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

Live blog: Join us for the NCAA men's hockey selection show

The blog begins at 5 p.m. with the selection show at 5:30 p.m.

live blog 2023 selection show.jpg
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 1:00 PM

Join The Rink Live (and whoever else we can rustle up) as we discuss the pairings and regional tournaments Sunday night during the NCAA men's hockey selection show.

The blog begins at 5 p.m. with the selection show at 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU, ESPN +)

The comments are open.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
NCAA_primaryc
Men's College
Conference roundup: Canisius, BU and Colgate all NCAA Tournament bound after conference tournament wins
Canisius, Boston University and Colgate nab auto bids; Michigan, Minnesota State and SCSU also in NCAA Tournament as field of 16 appears set
March 18, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
CollegeHockeyToday_Art-1080x720.jpg
Men's College
College Hockey Today returns with a deep dive into conference championship weekend
Conference championship weekend is here. College Hockey Today co-hosts Brad Schlossman and Jayson Hajdu take an in-depth look at all of this weekend’s games.
March 16, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Gophers vs Penn State_1213.jpg
Men's College
3 players each from the Big 10 and ECAC among those named as top 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists
Gophers Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies are among the finalists.
March 15, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Transferportal 2023 copy.jpg
Men's College
2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
March 09, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT