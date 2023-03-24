Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

Live blog from Fargo regional: Minnesota vs. Canisius, 8 p.m.

The Minnesota Gophers face the Canisius Golden Griffins at 8 p.m. in an NCAA regional game at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Live Blog Gophers Bspot.jpg
By The Rink Live
Today at 7:00 PM

FARGO — Top-ranked Minnesota takes on Canisius in the second game of the Fargo regional at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Follow the action here with Jess Myers and the The Rink Live crew.

What to read next
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
Men's College
SCSU gets 34 saves from Jaxon Castor to beat Minnesota State, advance to regional championship
Huskies get goals from Miettinen, Peart, Okabe, Cruikshank, kill three power plays to advance.
March 23, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
RickWilsonPhotography
Men's College
Terriers show some bark, blast past Western Michigan in NCAA tourney opener
It was predicted to be a shootout, but the Broncos didn't bring enough ammo, as Boston University's brother act of Lane and Quinn Hutson got the Terriers to within a game of the Frozen Four.
March 23, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IHM23-PennSt(Fri)
Men's College
Allentown preview: Pair of Big Ten foes, Michigan Tech and Colgate set to battle for trip to Tampa
From Michigan's fantastic Fantilli to Colgate's March magic, here's what you need to know and what to watch for this weekend at the Allentown Regional
March 23, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A hockey player wearing a maroon and white outfit celebrates with his hand up in the air after scoring a goal while the crowd cheers behind him.
Men's College
Bridgeport regional preview: All eyes on the beast of the East, Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac seems to be the heavy favorite to head to the Frozen Four, but can they get past Merrimack and the winner of Harvard and Ohio State?
March 23, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT