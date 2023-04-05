Live blog: Following the Frozen Four week in Tampa
Follow Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live and other reports from Tampa this week.
TAMPA, Fla. — Veteran hockey reporters Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live are in Tampa this week to report on the Frozen Four, Hobey Baker and other pursuits.
Follow the sights, sounds and reports of The Rink Live and other news on our live blog this week.
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
When you travel to the Frozen Four, you're wise to ask the locals what to do, see, eat and experience. The Rink Live asked hockey friends and got some tips on visiting Florida's sunny Gulf Coast.
Brad and Jayson break down the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four.
Two from Minnesota and one from Michigan are the trio remaining in contention for college hockey's top individual honor, which will be handed out April 7 in Tampa.
