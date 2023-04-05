Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

Live blog: Following the Frozen Four week in Tampa

Follow Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live and other reports from Tampa this week.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning
A general view of Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., the site of the 2023 Frozen Four.
Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 12:00 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — Veteran hockey reporters Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live are in Tampa this week to report on the Frozen Four, Hobey Baker and other pursuits.

Follow the sights, sounds and reports of The Rink Live and other news on our live blog this week.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Transferportal 2023 copy.jpg
Men's College
2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
April 04, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
IMG_1909_1_81042ea6-99a7-417f-8269-ab73efa6ab03.jpg
Men's College
From the hockey insiders, a 'what to do, see, eat and experience' guide to Tampa Bay
When you travel to the Frozen Four, you're wise to ask the locals what to do, see, eat and experience. The Rink Live asked hockey friends and got some tips on visiting Florida's sunny Gulf Coast.
April 03, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
CollegeHockeyToday_Art-1400-LIBSYN.jpg
Men's College
College Hockey Today: Previewing the Frozen Four
Brad and Jayson break down the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four.
March 30, 2023 05:03 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Hobey 2023 is a B1G deal with Matthew Knies, Logan Cooley and Adam Fantilli named finalists
Two from Minnesota and one from Michigan are the trio remaining in contention for college hockey's top individual honor, which will be handed out April 7 in Tampa.
March 30, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT