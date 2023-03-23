Live blog: Fargo Regional -- SCSU vs. Minnesota State, 4 p.m. Friday
Sixth-seeded Huskies play 11th-seeded Mavericks in the region semifinals
FARGO — For the second time in three years, St. Cloud State (24-12-3) plays Minnesota State (25-12-1) in the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU). The last time these two teams met, the Huskies beat the Mavericks 5-4 in the national semifinals.
The winner of this game plays the winner of Minnesota (26-9-1) and Canisius (20-18-3). Those teams play at 8 p.m. Friday. The championship game will be played at 5:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU).
Follow the live blog for updates throughout the game.
