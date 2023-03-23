Sponsored By
Men's College

Live blog: Fargo Regional -- SCSU vs. Minnesota State, 4 p.m. Friday

Sixth-seeded Huskies play 11th-seeded Mavericks in the region semifinals

Minnesota State defenseman Tony Malinowski (27) sends the puck past St. Cloud State forward Aidan Spellacy (8) in the first period Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 3:12 PM

FARGO — For the second time in three years, St. Cloud State (24-12-3) plays Minnesota State (25-12-1) in the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU). The last time these two teams met, the Huskies beat the Mavericks 5-4 in the national semifinals.

The winner of this game plays the winner of Minnesota (26-9-1) and Canisius (20-18-3). Those teams play at 8 p.m. Friday. The championship game will be played at 5:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU).

Follow the live blog for updates throughout the game.

What to read next
Men's College
On the eve of the 2023 NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament
🔊 Hosts Jayson Hajdu and Brad Elliott Schlossman break down all of the regional matchups and Brad gives his prediction for each bracket.
March 23, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Men's College
Manchester preview: Western Michigan's layoff the intangible, goalies the focus in Denver-Cornell matchup
The Broncos haven’t played since March 11 following a sweep by Colorado College in the NCHC quarterfinals. Head coach Pat Ferschweiler said it’s a toss-up on how fast his team starts on Thursday.
March 22, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Men's College
Gophers prepping for fans' derision and Griffins' collision as Fargo regional opener approaches
Making just their second-ever NCAA playoff appearance, the Canisius Golden Griffins face top-ranked Minnesota with an attitude and a game designed to give their well-rested opponent fits.
March 22, 2023 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Men's College
Minot State wins third ACHA men's Division I title
Sophomore forward Josh Pederson’s goal is enough as Beavers goaltender Jake Anthony stops all 19 shots.
March 22, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
