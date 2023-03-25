Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

Live blog: Fargo Regional Championship -- SCSU vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

The Huskies (25-12-3) play the Golden Gophers (27-9-1) for a trip to the Frozen Four

2023010720-22-020540.jpg
St. Cloud State goalie Jaxon Castor (40) covers the puck with Huskies Brendan Bushy (18), Ryan Rosborough (12) and Josh Luedtke (21) defending University of Minnesota's Matthew Knies (89), Jimmy Snuggerud (81) and Logan Cooley (92) in a nonconference men's hockey game on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 4:30 PM

FARGO — The top two seeds in the Fargo Regional face off for the championship and a trip to the NCAA Division I men's hockey Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla. The other team these teams have met in a region championship game was in 2014 when the Gophers beat the Huskies 4-0 in St. Paul, Minn.

The Golden Gophes are looking for their 23rd Frozen Four appearance; the Huskies are looking for their third.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
032523.S.FF.NCAA.Regional.Ice
Men's College
Maintaining the ice at the Fargo Regional is a multi-team effort
Cory Portner is the director of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University. This week, he's lending his talents to Scheels Arena and the NCAA tournament.
March 25, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Bushy sets career record, Castor's season numbers move into elite territory
Graduate student defenseman passes Easton Brodzinski in games played. Senior moves up on several program lists
March 24, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010719-10-330039.jpg
Men's College
Fargo to Tampa: Huskies, Gophers to battle for spot in Frozen Four
The teams split a nonconference series during the regular season, will meet with the season on the line on Saturday
March 24, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Fans flock to Scheels Arena for fun-filled Day 1 at Fargo regional
Thursday's sellout crowd of 5,061 was the third-largest Day 1 attendance in five regionals held at Scheels Arena and the largest since 2017.
March 24, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
Men's College
Schlossman: St. Cloud State has learned how to win without Dylan Anhorn
The Huskies have won four-straight games and are now a win away from a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four.
March 23, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
Men's College
Castor's 34 saves give SCSU program 1st NCAA tournament shutout, Huskies advance to regional championship
Huskies get goals from Miettinen, Peart, Okabe, Cruikshank, kill three power plays to advance.
March 23, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
0L6A6098
Men's College
Live blog: Fargo Regional -- SCSU vs. Minnesota State, 4 p.m.
Sixth-seeded Huskies play 11th-seeded Mavericks in the region semifinals
March 23, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
2022 Frozen Four - Michigan vs Denver
Men's College
Wolverines continue offensive explosion and score 11 in tournament win over Colgate
Michigan records seven-goal second period in blowout win over Raiders. Wolverines set to face Penn State for trip to Tampa
March 24, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A player wearing a navy blue and yellow jersey tackles a player from the opposing team along the boards.
Men's College
Quinnipiac breezes past Merrimack in Bridgeport Regional semifinal
The Bobcats are headed to a regional final for the second consecutive season as they pull off a strong win over the Warriors
March 24, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Gophers vs Penn State_1658.jpg
Men's College
Penn State puts up an 8-spot in Allentown in dominating win over Michigan Tech
Nittany Lions continue Big Ten scoring explosion with eight goals in dominant win over the Michigan Tech Huskies
March 24, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
021623OSUvUM-2272.jpg
Men's College
Harvard shows literally no redeeming qualities in decimating 8-1 loss to Ohio State
Gustaf Westlund competed in his first game since Oct. 14 and tallied a goal and two assists in the Bridgeport regional semifinal for the Buckeyes
March 24, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT