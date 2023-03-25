Live blog: Fargo Regional Championship -- SCSU vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
The Huskies (25-12-3) play the Golden Gophers (27-9-1) for a trip to the Frozen Four
FARGO — The top two seeds in the Fargo Regional face off for the championship and a trip to the NCAA Division I men's hockey Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla. The other team these teams have met in a region championship game was in 2014 when the Gophers beat the Huskies 4-0 in St. Paul, Minn.
The Golden Gophes are looking for their 23rd Frozen Four appearance; the Huskies are looking for their third.
Cory Portner is the director of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University. This week, he's lending his talents to Scheels Arena and the NCAA tournament.
Graduate student defenseman passes Easton Brodzinski in games played. Senior moves up on several program lists
The teams split a nonconference series during the regular season, will meet with the season on the line on Saturday
Thursday's sellout crowd of 5,061 was the third-largest Day 1 attendance in five regionals held at Scheels Arena and the largest since 2017.
The Huskies have won four-straight games and are now a win away from a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four.
Castor's 34 saves give SCSU program 1st NCAA tournament shutout, Huskies advance to regional championship
Huskies get goals from Miettinen, Peart, Okabe, Cruikshank, kill three power plays to advance.
Sixth-seeded Huskies play 11th-seeded Mavericks in the region semifinals
Michigan records seven-goal second period in blowout win over Raiders. Wolverines set to face Penn State for trip to Tampa
The Bobcats are headed to a regional final for the second consecutive season as they pull off a strong win over the Warriors
Nittany Lions continue Big Ten scoring explosion with eight goals in dominant win over the Michigan Tech Huskies
Gustaf Westlund competed in his first game since Oct. 14 and tallied a goal and two assists in the Bridgeport regional semifinal for the Buckeyes
