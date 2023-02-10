Winning streak continues for Alaska – Long Island's run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as Long Island hosted Alaska. Alaska won the game and has five straight wins, while LIU lost for the first time after taking points in five games in a row. The game finished 5-3.

The Sharks' Austin Brimmer tied the game in the first period, assisted by Josh Zary and Spencer Cox .

The Sharks' Noah Kane took the lead in the middle of the first period, assisted by Spencer Cox.

The Nanooks tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Chase Dubois halfway through the first, assisted by Anton Rubtsov.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Nanooks led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 5-3 with 54 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from T.J. Lloyd, assisted by Colin Doyle.

The Sharks were whistled for nine penalties, while the Nanooks received 10 penalties.

With this win the Nanooks has five straight victories.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.