Win for Alaska-Anchorage players at home against Arizona State

The home-team Alaska-Anchorage players seized a win against Arizona State. The team won 4-3 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Caleb Huffman . Conor Cole assisted.

The Sun Devils' Ryan Alexander tied the game late in the first, assisted by Tim Lovell .

Maximilion Helgeson scored early into the second period, assisted by Ben Almquist and Carson Kosobud .

Matt Allen increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jarred White and Derek Hamelin .

Josh Doan narrowed the gap to 3-2 one minute later, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Ryan Alexander.

William Gilson increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Matt Allen.

Josh Doan narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Robert Mastrosimone.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Alaska-Anchorage players will host the Lions at 5:07 p.m. CST, and the Sun Devils will visit the Sharks at 8 p.m. CST.