Strong defense as Arizona State beats Air Force

Two goals scored – and a shutout. Arizona State secured the home victory against Air Force. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Sun Devils took the lead when Ryan Alexander scored the first goal assisted by Ty Jackson and Dylan Jackson .

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 2-0 with 22 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Jack Judson , assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Josh Doan .

Coming up:

The Sun Devils travels to BU on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST. The Falcons will face Holy Cross on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST.