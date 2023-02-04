Stonehill couldn't stop star-studded Long Island from winning

Long Island and the Stonehill met on Saturday. LIU came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 9-1.

The Sharks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jordan Di Cicco . Patriks Marcinkevics and Nolan Welsh assisted.

The Sharks' Josh Zary increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Austin Brimmer and Preston Brodziak .

The Sharks increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Riley Wallack late in the first, assisted by Adam Goodsir and Anthony Vincent .

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Sharks led 7-1 going in to the third period.

The Sharks increased the lead to 8-1 early in the third period when Josh Zary beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Cade Mason .

Gustav Müller increased the lead to 9-1 late into the third.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Sharks hosting the Nanooks at 2 p.m. CST, and the Stonehill players playing the Lions at 7 p.m. CST.