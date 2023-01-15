Star-studded Quinnipiac has claimed another win

Quinnipiac continues to stay strong. When the team played Long Island on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. Quinnipiac won the game 5-2 and now has seven successive wins.

The hosting Sharks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Josh Zary . Austin Rook and Austin Brimmer assisted.

The Bobcats tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Jacob Quillan halfway through the first, assisted by Sam Lipkin and Collin Graf .

The Bobcats' Michael Lombardi took the lead late into the first, assisted by Zach Metsa and Skyler Brind'Amour .

The Bobcats scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Zach Metsa increased the lead to 5-2 late in the third period, assisted by Ethan de Jong .

Next games:

On Friday, the Sharks will play the Lions at 2 p.m. CST, and the Bobcats will play the Big Red at 6 p.m. CST.