Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Independents

Solid victory for Alaska – shut out Lindenwood Lions

Alaska won its home game against the Lindenwood Lions. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

img_500263218_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 05, 2023 12:58 AM

Alaska won its home game against the Lindenwood Lions. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The Nanooks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Simon Falk. Colin Doyle and Connor Mylymok assisted.

The Nanooks' Markuss Komuls increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Chase Dubois and Anton Rubtsov.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Nanooks.

Brayden Nicholetts increased the lead to 7-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Matt Koethe and Garrett Pyke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nanooks made it 8-0 when Chase Dubois netted one, assisted by Payton Matsui and Anton Rubtsov halfway through the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Greg Powers vs. Colgate copy.jpg
Independents
At Arizona State, the quest for a conference home is the next hurdle to clear
February 05, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers