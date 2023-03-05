Solid victory for Alaska – shut out Lindenwood Lions

Alaska won its home game against the Lindenwood Lions. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The Nanooks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Simon Falk. Colin Doyle and Connor Mylymok assisted.

The Nanooks' Markuss Komuls increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Chase Dubois and Anton Rubtsov.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Nanooks.

Brayden Nicholetts increased the lead to 7-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Matt Koethe and Garrett Pyke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nanooks made it 8-0 when Chase Dubois netted one, assisted by Payton Matsui and Anton Rubtsov halfway through the third. That left the final score at 8-0.