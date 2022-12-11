Sharp shooting from Gaffney in Alaska's win over Alaska-Anchorage players

The host Alaska claimed three points against the visiting Alaska-Anchorage players on Saturday. The final score was 7-2.

The Nanooks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from A.J. Macaulay. Chase Dubois assisted.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Markuss Komuls in the middle of the first, assisted by Payton Matsui and Chase Dubois.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Arvils Bergmanis scored, assisted by Jonny Sorenson and Xavier Jean-Louis .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Nanooks led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 6-1, after only 11 seconds into the third period when Kyle Gaffney found the back of the net again, assisted by Anton Rubtsov and Markuss Komuls.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period when Simon Falk scored.

William Gilson narrowed the gap to 7-2 halfway through the third, assisted by Ben Almquist .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 5:07 p.m. CST.