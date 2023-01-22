RIT wins on the road against Arizona State

RIT won the road game against Arizona State 5-1 on Friday.

The Tigers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Tyler Mahan . Carter Wilkie assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Tanner Andrew scored, assisted by Caleb Moretz and Carter Wilkie.

Caleb Moretz then tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Elijah Gonsalves and Grady Hobbs assisted.

Halfway through, Simon Isabelle scored a goal, assisted by Grady Hobbs and Spencer Berry , making the score 4-0.

Carter Wilkie increased the lead to 5-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Cody Laskosky and Aiden Hansen-Bukata .

The Sun Devils narrowed the gap to 5-1 with 01.35 remaining of the third after a goal from Teddy Lagerback , assisted by Robert Mastrosimone and Josh Doan .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST.