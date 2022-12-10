SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Men's College | Independents

Risk scores 2 in Alaska's win over Alaska-Anchorage players

Alaska beat the visiting Alaska-Anchorage players 5-2 on Friday.

500196178_7cb146885d8ef7875fb44c170a43c03d.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 10, 2022 01:02 AM
The hosting Nanooks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brady Risk. Garrett Pyke and T.J. Lloyd assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Nanooks led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.35 remaining of the third period after a goal from Colin Doyle, assisted by Payton Matsui and Kyle Gaffney.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.