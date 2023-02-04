Payton Matsui and Brayden Nicholetts settled the score at home against Arizona State

Alaska claimed a single-goal win against Arizona State on Friday. The team won 2-1.

The Nanooks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Payton Matsui. Chase Dubois and Arvils Bergmanis assisted.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Brayden Nicholetts found the back of the net, assisted by Brady Risk.

Lukas Sillinger narrowed the gap to 2-1 five minutes later, assisted by Ethan Szmagaj and Ryan Alexander .

The Nanooks has now won four straight home games.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.