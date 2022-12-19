Northeastern Huskies end four-loss run

The game between Long Island and the Northeastern Huskies finished 4-3 after drama in overtime on Sunday – no doubt a relief for Northeastern after four straight defeats.

Northeastern's Sam Colangelo scored the game-winning goal.

The Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Aidan McDonough . Justin Hryckowian and Cam Lund assisted.

Sam Colangelo scored late in the second period, assisted by Justin Hryckowian and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine .

The Huskies made it 3-0 with a goal from Jack Hughes .

Sharks' Adam Goodsir tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 3-1. Anthony Vincent and Valtteri Piironen assisted.

The Sharks narrowed the gap again with a goal from Anthony Vincent, assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Nolan Welsh at 11:50 into the third period.

Anthony Vincent tied it up 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Sam Colangelo scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next games:

The Huskies play against Bentley on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Sharks will face UConn on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. CST.