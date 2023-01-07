Michigan Tech wins on the road against Arizona State

Michigan Tech won the road game against Arizona State 4-2 on Friday.

The visiting Huskies opened strong, right after the puck drop with Evan Orr scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ryland Mosley .

The Sun Devils tied the score 1-1, after only 58 seconds into the second period when Robert Mastrosimone netted one, assisted by Ethan Szmagaj and Josh Doan .

Huskies' Tristan Ashbrook tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-1. Kash Rasmussen and Parker Saretsky assisted.

Jack Works increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period.

The Sun Devils narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 01.40 remaining of the third after a goal from Robert Mastrosimone.

The Huskies increased the lead to 4-2 with nine seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ryland Mosley.

Next games:

The Sun Devils travels to BU on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face UST on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST.