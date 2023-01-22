Long Island wins at home against Lindenwood Lions

Long Island won when it visited the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday. The final score was 6-4.

The Sharks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Adam Goodsir .

The Sharks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Riley Wallack in the first period, assisted by Cade Mason and Patriks Marcinkevics .

The Lions' David Gagnon narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Kyle Jeffers and Ryan Finnegan .

The second period ended with a 6-3 lead for the Sharks.

The Lions narrowed the gap to 6-4 with 01.28 remaining of the third period after a goal from Zachary Aughe , assisted by Kabore Dunn and Aiden Yakimchuk .

Next games:

The Lions play against ASU on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Sharks will face Princeton on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST.