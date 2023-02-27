Long Island victorious against Alaska-Anchorage players
Long Island defeated the Alaska-Anchorage players 6-2 on Sunday.
The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Josh Zary . Patriks Marcinkevics and Austin Brimmer assisted.
The Sharks increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Jordan Di Cicco scored, assisted by Cade Mason and Anthony Vincent .
The Alaska-Anchorage players narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Brett Bamber netted one, assisted by Maximilion Helgeson and William Gilson.
The Sharks made it 3-1 with a goal from Isaiah Fox .
Noah Kane increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period.
Cade Mason increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Preston Brodziak and John Gormley .
Ben Almquist narrowed the gap to 5-2 only seconds later, assisted by William Gilson and Connor Marritt .
Patriks Marcinkevics increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Anthony Vincent.
The Sharks were whistled for 10 penalties, while the Alaska-Anchorage players received seven penalties.
Next games:
The teams meet again on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in LIU.