Long Island victorious against Alaska-Anchorage players

Long Island defeated the Alaska-Anchorage players 6-2 on Sunday.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Josh Zary . Patriks Marcinkevics and Austin Brimmer assisted.

The Sharks increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Jordan Di Cicco scored, assisted by Cade Mason and Anthony Vincent .

The Alaska-Anchorage players narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Brett Bamber netted one, assisted by Maximilion Helgeson and William Gilson.

The Sharks made it 3-1 with a goal from Isaiah Fox .

Noah Kane increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period.

Cade Mason increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Preston Brodziak and John Gormley .

Ben Almquist narrowed the gap to 5-2 only seconds later, assisted by William Gilson and Connor Marritt .

Patriks Marcinkevics increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Anthony Vincent.

The Sharks were whistled for 10 penalties, while the Alaska-Anchorage players received seven penalties.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in LIU.