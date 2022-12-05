Long Island grabs extra point vs. Brown in overtime

Long Island and visiting Brown tied 4-4 in regulation on Sunday. LIU beat Brown in overtime 5-4.

LIU's Cade Mason scored the game-winning goal.

The Sharks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Patriks Marcinkevics .

The Bears tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Jordan Tonelli scored, assisted by Ryan Bottrill and Jackson Munro .

The Bears took the lead with a goal from Ryan Shostak late into the first, assisted by James Crossman and Ryan Bottrill.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Bears led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Sharks narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third period when Nolan Welsh scored.

The Sharks tied the score 4-4 with 39 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Chris Pappas , assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Jordan Di Cicco .

In overtime, it took 3:55 before Cade Mason scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Anthony Vincent and Patriks Marcinkevics.

Coming up:

The Sharks hosts the Northeastern Huskies on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. CST. The Bears will face Clarkson on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.