Long Island beats Stonehill and continues winning run

The game between Long Island and the Stonehill on Friday finished 9-3. The result means LIU has four straight wins.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Sharks.

The Sharks scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Jack Quinn increased the lead to 6-2 early into the third period, assisted by Nolan Welsh .

Cameron Collins narrowed the gap to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Carter Rapalje and Max Pineo .

Riley Wallack increased the lead to 7-3 one minute later, assisted by Nolan Welsh and John Gormley .

Riley Wallack increased the lead to 8-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Adam Goodsir and Cade Mason .

Two minutes later, Adam Goodsir scored again, assisted by Valtteri Piironen and Jordan Di Cicco , securing a 9-3 comeback win for the Sharks.

The Sharks were called for no penalties, while the Stonehill players received no penalties.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.