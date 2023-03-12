Sponsored By
Men's College Independents

Lindenwood Lions secure much-needed win

The Lindenwood Lions have gone through a tough spell with a run of eight straight defeats. But after a 7-7 victory over the Alaska-Anchorage players, things are looking brighter for Lindenwood with at least a much needed point.

img_500267155_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4:07 p.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
