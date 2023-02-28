Helgeson's two goals net Alaska-Anchorage players victory over Long Island

The Alaska-Anchorage players bested the hosting Long Island on Tuesday, ending 5-3.

The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Alaska-Anchorage players.

The Alaska-Anchorage players scored zero goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

The Alaska-Anchorage players increased the lead to 5-3 with five seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Maximilion Helgeson , assisted by Carson Kosobud .

The Sharks will travel to Arizona State on Friday at 8 p.m. CST. The Alaska-Anchorage players will face ASU at home on Friday at 5:07 p.m. CST.