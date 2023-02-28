Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College Independents

Helgeson's two goals net Alaska-Anchorage players victory over Long Island

The Alaska-Anchorage players bested the hosting Long Island on Tuesday, ending 5-3.

img_500261290_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 28, 2023 04:26 PM

The Alaska-Anchorage players bested the hosting Long Island on Tuesday, ending 5-3.

The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Alaska-Anchorage players.

The Alaska-Anchorage players scored zero goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

The Alaska-Anchorage players increased the lead to 5-3 with five seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Maximilion Helgeson , assisted by Carson Kosobud .

Coming up:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sharks will travel to Arizona State on Friday at 8 p.m. CST. The Alaska-Anchorage players will face ASU at home on Friday at 5:07 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Greg Powers vs. Colgate copy.jpg
Independents
At Arizona State, the quest for a conference home is the next hurdle to clear
February 05, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers