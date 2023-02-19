Hard to beat at home: Alaska on seven straight wins

Home does it for Alaska, and on Saturday it beat Long Island 6-3 and made it seven successive home wins.

The visiting Sharks opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Noah Kane scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Valtteri Piironen .

The Sharks' Jack Quinn increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Santeri Hartikainen and Noah Kane.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Nanooks led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period when Brady Risk found the back of the net, assisted by Jonny Sorenson.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 6-3 with 24 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Connor Mylymok, assisted by Garrett Pyke.

Coming up:

The Nanooks plays ASU away on Friday at 8 p.m. CST. The Sharks will face Alaska-Anchorage at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.