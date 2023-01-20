Finally a win – Long Island has ended losing streak after 3-2 vs. Lindenwood Lions

On Friday, Long Island ended its wretched run of five straight defeats with a win over the Lindenwood Lions. The final score was 3-2 in overtime.

LIU's Patriks Marcinkevics scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Lions took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Hunter Johannes . Kyle Jeffers and Jack Anderson assisted.

The Sharks' Adam Goodsir tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Anthony Vincent and Cade Mason .

Joe Prouty took the lead in the third period, assisted by Jack Anderson and David Gagnon .

Josh Zary tied the game 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Preston Brodziak and Austin Brimmer . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:15 before Patriks Marcinkevics scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Valtteri Piironen .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.