Finally a win – Arizona State has ended losing streak after 4-0 vs. St. Thomas
On Friday, Arizona State ended its wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over St. Thomas. The final score was 4-0.
The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Sun Devils took the lead when Ty Jackson scored assisted by Dylan Jackson .
The Sun Devils increased the lead to 2-0, after only 46 seconds into the third period when Demetrios Koumontzis beat the goalie, assisted by Ty Murchison and Ryan Alexander .
Jack Jensen increased the lead to 3-0 six minutes later, assisted by Demetrios Koumontzis and Robert Mastrosimone .
In the end the 4-0 came from Dylan Jackson who increased the Sun Devils' lead, assisted by Lukas Sillinger and Ty Jackson, late into the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.
Next up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST.