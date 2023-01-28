Finally a win – Arizona State has ended losing streak after 4-0 vs. St. Thomas

On Friday, Arizona State ended its wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over St. Thomas. The final score was 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Sun Devils took the lead when Ty Jackson scored assisted by Dylan Jackson .

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 2-0, after only 46 seconds into the third period when Demetrios Koumontzis beat the goalie, assisted by Ty Murchison and Ryan Alexander .

Jack Jensen increased the lead to 3-0 six minutes later, assisted by Demetrios Koumontzis and Robert Mastrosimone .

In the end the 4-0 came from Dylan Jackson who increased the Sun Devils' lead, assisted by Lukas Sillinger and Ty Jackson, late into the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST.