Connecticut beats in overtime Long Island

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Connecticut come away with the close win over Long Island on the road on Thursday. The final score was 2-1.

UConn's Hudson Schandor scored the game-winning goal.

The Huskies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Andrew Lucas . Hudson Schandor and Samu Salminen assisted.

The Sharks' Austin Brimmer tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Nolan Welsh and Chris Pappas .

In overtime, it took 42 seconds before Hudson Schandor scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Ryan Tverberg and Andrew Lucas.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 12:05 p.m. CST.