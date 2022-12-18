Chase Dubois was the hero as Alaska beats Alaska-Anchorage players

Alaska won on the road against the Alaska-Anchorage players. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Chase Dubois scored the goal and delivered the win for Alaska.

Alaska's Chase Dubois scored the game-winning goal.

The Nanooks first took the lead late in the third period, with a goal from Chase Dubois, assisted by Payton Matsui and Anton Rubtsov.

With this win the Nanooks has four straight victories.

Coming up:

The Alaska-Anchorage players will travel to Massachusetts-Lowell on Friday at 5:05 p.m. CST. The Nanooks will face Notre Dame on the road on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST.