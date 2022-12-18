Chase Dubois was the hero as Alaska beats Alaska-Anchorage players
Alaska won on the road against the Alaska-Anchorage players. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Chase Dubois scored the goal and delivered the win for Alaska.
Alaska won on the road against the Alaska-Anchorage players. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Chase Dubois scored the goal and delivered the win for Alaska.
Alaska's Chase Dubois scored the game-winning goal.
The Nanooks first took the lead late in the third period, with a goal from Chase Dubois, assisted by Payton Matsui and Anton Rubtsov.
With this win the Nanooks has four straight victories.
Coming up:
The Alaska-Anchorage players will travel to Massachusetts-Lowell on Friday at 5:05 p.m. CST. The Nanooks will face Notre Dame on the road on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST.