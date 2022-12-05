Brown victorious against Long Island

Brown defeated Long Island 5-1 on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Gavin Puskar . Luke Krys and Jordan Tonelli assisted.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left in the first when Cole Quisenberry scored, assisted by Samuli Niinisaari and Jackson Munro .

Ryan Bottrill scored late into the second period, assisted by Luke Krys and Jackson Munro.

Late, Matt Sutton scored a goal, assisted by Brett Bliss and Cole Quisenberry, making the score 4-0.

Adam Goodsir narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Cade Mason and Patriks Marcinkevics .

The Bears increased the lead to 5-1 with 20 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ryan Shostak , assisted by Nathan Plessis and Samuli Niinisaari.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. CST.